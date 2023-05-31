Attacks on Sumy Oblast: 55 strikes in one day, there is damage

Russian occupiers fired 9 times on Sumy Oblast on 30 May, 55 explosions were recorded. Three private houses and three multi-storey residential buildings were damaged.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians conducted an artillery shelling of Seredyna-Buda hromada, causing 15 explosions [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The shelling damaged three private houses and a power transmission line.

Russians dropped four bombs on the territory of Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

A mortar attack was carried out on Bilopillia hromada, causing 12 explosions.

In addition, a mortar attack was launched on Nova Sloboda hromada, two explosions were recorded.

A mortar attack was carried out on Seredyna-Buda hromada (six explosions). As a result of the attack, six outbuildings (garages) caught fire, one five-storey building and two two-storey buildings were damaged.

The Russians fired artillery using self-propelled artillery systems at Krasnopillia hromada, there were six explosions.

A grenade launcher attack was carried out on Shalyhyne hromada, 10 explosions were recorded.

