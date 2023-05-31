All Sections
Zelenskyy and Putin plan to visit Türkiye soon

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:42
Zelenskyy and Putin plan to visit Türkiye soon
photo collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, plan to visit Türkiye after the inauguration of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 3-4 June.

Source: correspondent of the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, Hande Firat, with reference to sources

Quote: "Many foreign heads of state have provided information about participation in the ceremony [inauguration – ed.] on Saturday. Putin will visit Türkiye with a separate special visit. After Putin, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will come to Türkiye [as well]. During the visit of Putin and Zelenskyy, the course of the war and grain corridor will be discussed."

Details: According to her, during a conversation with US President Joe Biden, the latter told Erdoğan: "I believe that the intervention of the West against you [in your affairs – ed.] is unfair."

Hürriyet reports that Erdogan's inauguration is scheduled for 3-4 June.

UP asked the Office of the President for comment.

Updated: Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitrii Peskov confirmed Putin and Erdogan’s intention to hold a bilateral meeting. When and where it will be held is not yet agreed.

Background: 

  • On 28 May, Türkiye held a vote in the second round of the presidential election, which resulted in the victory of the current President – Erdoğan.
  • Zelenskyy congratulated Erdoğan on his election victory. Putin did the same.

