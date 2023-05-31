Zelenskyy and Putin plan to visit Türkiye soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, plan to visit Türkiye after the inauguration of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 3-4 June.

Source: correspondent of the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, Hande Firat, with reference to sources

Quote: "Many foreign heads of state have provided information about participation in the ceremony [inauguration – ed.] on Saturday. Putin will visit Türkiye with a separate special visit. After Putin, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will come to Türkiye [as well]. During the visit of Putin and Zelenskyy, the course of the war and grain corridor will be discussed."

Details: According to her, during a conversation with US President Joe Biden, the latter told Erdoğan: "I believe that the intervention of the West against you [in your affairs – ed.] is unfair."

Hürriyet reports that Erdogan's inauguration is scheduled for 3-4 June.

UP asked the Office of the President for comment.

Updated: Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitrii Peskov confirmed Putin and Erdogan’s intention to hold a bilateral meeting. When and where it will be held is not yet agreed.

Background:

On 28 May, Türkiye held a vote in the second round of the presidential election, which resulted in the victory of the current President – Erdoğan.

Zelenskyy congratulated Erdoğan on his election victory. Putin did the same.

