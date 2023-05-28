All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 22:43
Zelenskyy congratulated Erdoğan on winning Turkish elections

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the current President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on his re-election for another presidential term.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, Anadolu

Quote: "I congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election.

We look forward to further strengthening the strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries, as well as strengthening cooperation for the security and stability of Europe."

At the same time, Chairman of the High Election Commission of Türkiye, Ahmet Yener, declared Erdoğan the winner of the elections based on the results of 99.32% of the vote.

According to him, Erdoğan received 51.91% of the vote, while Erdoğan’s competitor in the election and opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 48.09%.

Previously: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, current President of Türkiye, will remain the head of the country for another presidential term.

