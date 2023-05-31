Ukraine receives another US$1.25 billion from US through World Bank

Ukraine has received US$1.25 billion in financial support from the United States under the World Bank's PEACE project.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Twitter

Details: The Prime Minister said the funds would be used to support the state budget, including social and humanitarian expenditures.

As reported earlier, foreign partners have provided US$14.5 billion to Ukraine as part of the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project.

Background: The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers will raise another grant for the recovery of the Ukrainian healthcare system worth over UAH 350 million [roughly US$9,47 million] from the World Bank.

