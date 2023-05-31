All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany revokes licences for almost all Russian consulates

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:35

In response to Russia imposing restrictions on the number of German officials on its territory, Germany has revoked the licences of four of the five Russian consulates in Germany. 

Source: This was reported by Spiegel, writes European Pravda

Details: A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin announced that Germany is responding to Russia's reduction of the total number of employees of German diplomatic missions and other organisations, such as the Goethe Institute, to 350 people, by revoking the licences of most of the Russian consulates. 

He said the Russian side had been informed of the decision on 31 May, and Moscow had been asked to finally wind down the operations of these consulates by 31 December 2023.

Advertisement:

Another Consulate General and the Russian Embassy will be able to continue to operate.

The spokesman noted that this decision would create "structural and staff parity".

At the same time, Germany has been closing its three consulates in Russia - in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk - since November.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry called Russia's decision an escalation. "This unjustified decision is forcing the federal government to resort to very significant reductions in all areas of our presence in Russia," he said.

Moscow made its decision most likely in response to attempts by the German government to get rid of Russian intelligence officers disguised as diplomats. When a double-digit number of employees left Germany in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry described Berlin’s actions as "hostile" and warned Germany there would be consequences.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: