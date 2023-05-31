Local resident killed in Kherson Oblast in Russian attack
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 19:39
The Russian army launched another attack on Kherson Oblast, killing a civilian in the evening on 31 May.
Source: Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast on Telegram
Details: On 31 May, at about 18:00, the Russians launched an attack on the Bilozerka district in Kherson Oblast.
A local resident received injuries incompatible with life as a result of the attack.
Advertisement:
The Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation under the article "Violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder".
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!