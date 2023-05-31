Local resident killed in Kherson Oblast in Russian attack

The Russian army launched another attack on Kherson Oblast, killing a civilian in the evening on 31 May.

Source: Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast on Telegram

Details: On 31 May, at about 18:00, the Russians launched an attack on the Bilozerka district in Kherson Oblast.

A local resident received injuries incompatible with life as a result of the attack.

The Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation under the article "Violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder".

