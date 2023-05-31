All Sections
Macron admits possibility of cancelling Putin's arrest in order to negotiate peace

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 22:58

French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may not be arrested and extradited to the International Criminal Court in the Hague if it is necessary to negotiate peace with him.

Source: Macron in a speech before the summit of the European political community in Moldova, reports European Pravda, referring to The Guardian

Quote: "If in a few months to come we have a window for negotiations, the question will be arbitrage between a trial and a negotiation, and you have to negotiate with the leaders you have de facto, and I think negotiations will be a priority," the French leader said.

"You can put yourself in a position where you say: ‘I want you to go to jail but you are the only one I can negotiate with’," he added.

Background: In March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, rendering him guilty of the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. Issuing a warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member country of the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin "deserves to be convicted" and taken to The Hague.

