Zelenskyy: We all want to see Putin at The Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was confident that the International Criminal Court at The Hague will convict Vladimir Putin, leader of the aggressor country, for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy during his International Criminal Court address, broadcast on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Dear people of the Netherlands, we are very glad to be here today, in your strong country, in the land of freedom and justice, the core values […]

Advertisement:

There is no doubt we all want to see another Vladimir here, at The Hague. The one who deserved to be convicted for criminal actions. This has to happen here, in the capital of international law. I am certain that it will happen once we win. And we will win."

Details: In his speech, Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine can accept neither hybrid immunity for war criminals, nor a hybrid peace that would see the suspension of hostilities on the front.

"Only lasting peace, true peace, true freedom, and true justice. That is what we need right now," the Ukrainian president said.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!