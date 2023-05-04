Zelenskyy: We all want to see Putin at The Hague
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was confident that the International Criminal Court at The Hague will convict Vladimir Putin, leader of the aggressor country, for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Source: President Zelenskyy during his International Criminal Court address, broadcast on the national 24/7 newscast
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Dear people of the Netherlands, we are very glad to be here today, in your strong country, in the land of freedom and justice, the core values […]
There is no doubt we all want to see another Vladimir here, at The Hague. The one who deserved to be convicted for criminal actions. This has to happen here, in the capital of international law. I am certain that it will happen once we win. And we will win."
Details: In his speech, Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine can accept neither hybrid immunity for war criminals, nor a hybrid peace that would see the suspension of hostilities on the front.
"Only lasting peace, true peace, true freedom, and true justice. That is what we need right now," the Ukrainian president said.
Background:
- On 3 May, the Kremlin's press service said that Ukrainian drones "attempted to launch an attack" on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The Kremlin called the alleged attack a "planned terrorist action" and "an attempt on the life of the Russian president".
- Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, called for the "physical elimination" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage.
- Serhii Nykyforov, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, said that Ukraine had no information about the alleged night attacks on the Kremlin. And what happened in Moscow, he said, was obviously a Russian escalation of the situation ahead of 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.].
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is fighting on its territory and defending itself against the aggressor, which is Russia. "We are not attacking either Putin or Moscow; we are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and towns," the president said.
