Russia will have no say in Ukraine’s decision to join NATO − Norwegian Foreign Minister

NATO countries will not allow Russia to decide when Ukraine can join the Alliance.

Source: Anniken Huitfeldt, Norwegian Foreign Minister, reports European Pravda, referring to Reuters

Quote: "It is for Ukraine and NATO allies to decide when Ukraine becomes a NATO member, it's not up to Moscow to decide," she said.

Details: The Norwegian Foreign Minister also added that Sweden should become a full member of NATO before the Alliance’s July summit.

Advertisement:

"There is absolutely no reason for holding Sweden back," she said. "Sweden fulfils all the criteria."

Background: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has once again said that granting NATO membership to Ukraine during the full-scale war with Russia is not realistic.

It is also worth noting that over the next few days, NATO foreign ministers will discuss the agenda of the upcoming summit at a meeting in Oslo.

Prior to this, various ideas were put forward to meet Kyiv's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, from the adoption of a separate declaration and providing security guarantees based on the Israeli model to the creation of a new Ukraine-NATO Council.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





