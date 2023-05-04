Night drone attack on Kyiv: cars and roads damaged

INSCRIPTION ON RUSSIAN DRONE USED BY THE OCCUPIERS TO ATTACK UKRAINE ON THE NIGHT OF 3-4 MAY. PHOTO FROM OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH) ON FACEBOOK

An overnight attack by UAVs on Kyiv resulted in the wreckage of downed drones causing damage to cars parked near houses and to road surfaces.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of the KCMA: "As a result of the shooting down of Russian aerial targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital, debris fell on various streets around approximately ten houses.

As a result of the falling debris, parked cars (the number is being specified) and the road surface were partially damaged."

Details: The official added that there is no information about any injured citizens. The data is being updated.

Background:

Earlier, Popko reported that air defence forces shot down all the Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv that night.

Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones and a reconnaissance drone that night; in total, Russia used up to 24 Shaheds for their attacks.

