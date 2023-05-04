Night drone attack on Kyiv: cars and roads damaged
An overnight attack by UAVs on Kyiv resulted in the wreckage of downed drones causing damage to cars parked near houses and to road surfaces.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram
Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of the KCMA: "As a result of the shooting down of Russian aerial targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital, debris fell on various streets around approximately ten houses.
As a result of the falling debris, parked cars (the number is being specified) and the road surface were partially damaged."
Details: The official added that there is no information about any injured citizens. The data is being updated.
Background:
- Earlier, Popko reported that air defence forces shot down all the Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv that night.
- Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones and a reconnaissance drone that night; in total, Russia used up to 24 Shaheds for their attacks.
