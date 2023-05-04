All Sections
Ukrainian defenders down 18 Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 07:35
Ukrainian defenders down 18 Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian defenders shot down 18 Shahed combat drones and a reconnaissance UAV on the night of 3-4 May. In total, Russian forces launched 24 Iranian-made drones. 

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked again on the night of 4 May, using Shahed drones from the north (Bryansk Oblast) and from the south (east coast of the Sea of Azov).

Advertisement:

The occupiers used up to 24 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

This time, 18 attack UAVs were destroyed by the military manpower and assets of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defence from other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Aerial targets were downed in the northern, central and southern regions of Ukraine; anti-aircraft missile weapons, fighter aircraft and mobile fire groups were used in the areas of responsibility of Pivden (South) and Centre Air Commands.

Background:

  • An air raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine on the night of 3-4 May, with air defence forces in operation.
  • Air defence forces shot down all the Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv overnight.
  • The defence forces of Ukraine downed 12 out of 15 launched Shahed combat drones that attacked Odesa on the night of 3-4 May.

