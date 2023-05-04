Air defence forces down all drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv at night

A CRASHED DRONE DEBRIS. STOCK PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE AIR FORCE OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Air defence forces shot down all Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, probably the ballistic ones. The actual type of missiles used will be clarified after the examination of their remains.

According to preliminary information, all enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces in Kyiv's airspace. The data is being ascertained."

Details: The head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported there were no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential or infrastructure facilities.

"Falling debris was recorded in some areas of the capital, but they did not cause any harm to people's lives and health or serious damage to the city's buildings," Popko added.

Later, he specified that the debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle was found in a residential area in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, but information about the fire was not confirmed.

