All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence forces down all drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv at night

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 06:19
Air defence forces down all drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv at night
A CRASHED DRONE DEBRIS. STOCK PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE AIR FORCE OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Air defence forces shot down all Russian drones and missiles that attacked Kyiv on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, probably the ballistic ones. The actual type of missiles used will be clarified after the examination of their remains.

According to preliminary information, all enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces in Kyiv's airspace. The data is being ascertained."

Details: The head of Kyiv City Military Administration reported there were no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential  or infrastructure facilities.

"Falling debris was recorded in some areas of the capital, but they did not cause any harm to people's lives and health or serious damage to the city's buildings," Popko added.

Later, he specified that the debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle was found in a residential area in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, but information about the fire was not confirmed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: