All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There is zero evidence Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy – Blinken

European PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 16:28
There is zero evidence Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy – Blinken
Anthony Blinken, STOCK PHOTO: Getty Images

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has said that Russia is not ready for serious talks on ending its war against Ukraine.

Source: Blinken with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius as quoted by the press service of the US Department of State, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Blinken: "There is zero evidence that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy.  To the contrary, we’ve seen the horrific onslaught, just in the past week, again, on civilian targets in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Blinken, in order for the Russian Federation to start negotiations, "there has to be some profound change in Mr. Putin’s mind and in Russia’s mind".

Background: US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that sooner or later the Russian side will realise that the losses outweigh the benefits, and this could be the beginning of negotiations.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stressed that peace in Ukraine after the war should be established on Kyiv's terms.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: