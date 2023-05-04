There is zero evidence Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy – Blinken

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has said that Russia is not ready for serious talks on ending its war against Ukraine.

Quote from Blinken: "There is zero evidence that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy. To the contrary, we’ve seen the horrific onslaught, just in the past week, again, on civilian targets in Ukraine."

Details: According to Blinken, in order for the Russian Federation to start negotiations, "there has to be some profound change in Mr. Putin’s mind and in Russia’s mind".

Background: US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that sooner or later the Russian side will realise that the losses outweigh the benefits, and this could be the beginning of negotiations.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stressed that peace in Ukraine after the war should be established on Kyiv's terms.

