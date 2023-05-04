All Sections
Russian media says bomb found buried in the ground in Belgorod Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 4 May 2023, 18:23
Russian media says bomb found buried in the ground in Belgorod Oblast

A 500 kg air-dropped bomb has been found buried in the ground in the village of Golovchino in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The bomb is said to have been dropped around a week ago.

Source: Mash, a Russian online newspaper

Quote from Mash: "The third FAB-500 bomb has been found in the village of Golovchino in Belgorod Oblast, 10 kilometres away from the Ukrainian border.

The first bomb was dropped and detonated at the intersection of Vatutin Street and Gubkin Street. The second crashed into the road surface on Shalandin Street."

Details: The Russian newspaper reported that the 500-kg bomb crashed into the grounds of a private house around a week ago.

Russian rescue workers evacuated the entire street (56 persons) the house was located on. They then waited until the end of a stretch of rainy weather, dug the bomb out, and defused it.

Russian media reported that the investigation into where the bomb came from was ongoing.

