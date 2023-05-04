Russian forces suffer significant losses but continue attempts to advance and improve positions – General Staff report

Russia carried out another hybrid attack on a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the 435th day of the war. Meanwhile, Russian forces also attempted to advance towards Bohdanivka and Markove on the Bakhmut front and to improve their tactical positions on the Marinka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Last night, the Russian Federation deployed Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones to carry out another large-scale attack across the territory of Ukraine; our defence forces destroyed 18 out of 24 drones.

Today the enemy also carried out six missile strikes on the cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, 66 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct 33 further attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and on civilian settlements.

Sadly, there are civilian casualties, and a number of private residential houses, educational establishments, and other civilian infrastructure facilities sustained damage."

Details: Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Four Russian Lancet loitering munitions were also destroyed over the course of the day.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, two ammunition storage points, and one electronic warfare system.

The Russian army continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, where Ukrainian forces repelled around 50 Russian assaults. Fighting is particularly fierce in the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Yeline, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Buchky and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Uralove, Porokhon, Studenok, Shalyhyne, Rivne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Stukalivka, Bilopillia, Oleksiivka, Yunakivka and Slavhorod (Sumy Oblast); and Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchanski Khutory, Karaichne, Bochkove and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast). Several private houses have been damaged or destroyed. There are civilian casualties.

The Russians did not undertake offensive operations on the Kupiansk front. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Lyman front, in the southwestern suburbs of Spirne. Makiivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut on the Bakhmut front. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Bohdanivka and Markove. Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Avdiivka front but shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are attempting to improve their tactical positions on the Marinka front. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians shelled Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are still on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 50 settlements, including Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Dudchany, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to suffer significant losses on the battlefield. All medical centres in the temporarily occupied territories are overflowing with injured occupiers, forcing the enemy to set up additional medical centres on the premises of civilian educational establishments.

For example, a local school’s gym has been converted into a military hospital. Meanwhile, Russian occupiers are forcing teachers to continue teaching, and school attendance remains compulsory for local children."

