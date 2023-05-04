All Sections
Use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unlikely – US Intelligence Chief

European PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 19:50

According to the US assessment, Russia is unlikely to launch a nuclear strike, despite the Kremlin's recent sabre-rattling and heavy casualties during the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Avril Haynes, the Director of National Intelligence of the USA, as European Pravda reports, referring to Reuters agency

Quote: "It's very unlikely, is our current assessment," Haynes told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Details: Nuclear tensions between Russia and the US have increased since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that the Russian Federation is ready to use its nuclear arsenal to protect its "territorial integrity".

In February, Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START, the latest nuclear arms treaty with the United States that limits the number of strategic warheads each side can deploy.

Haynes did not elaborate on the US intelligence community's assessment of the Russian nuclear threat.

American officials have been saying for months that they see no signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but at the same time, they are warning that they are not losing their vigilance.

Background: In April, it became known that the United States is equipping Ukraine with sensors to detect bursts of radiation from nuclear weapons or dirty bombs and identify the person who carried out the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tactical nuclear weapons would be deployed in Belarus by July. He also compared his nuclear plans to the US deployment of its weapons in Europe.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




