Ukrainian defenders repel about 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders have repelled about 60 Russian attacks on three fronts over the past day, 4 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 May

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, where units of the defence forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 enemy attacks yesterday. Bakhmut and Marinka remain the epicentre of the fighting."

Details: The Russian Federation launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian territory using Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs yesterday; 18 of those 24 launched were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, the Russians launched 10 missile attacks on the cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, carried out 75 air strikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to fire on the positions of our troops and settlements 65 times. There were civilian casualties and injured people, and private homes, educational institutions, kindergartens and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continued to attack Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, improving the construction of field works. Yesterday, they fired at Yeline, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Buchky and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Uralove, Porokhon, Studenok, Shalyhyne, Rivne, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Stukalivka, Bilopillia, Tymofiivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiivka, Yunakivka and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Vesele, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Karaichne, Bochkove, Budarky, Komisarove, Kolodiazne and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast. Private houses were destroyed and damaged. There are wounded among the civilians.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire at the settlements of Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Kamianka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Bilohorivka and the southwestern outskirts of Spirne. They also shelled Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Pishchane, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, fighting continues in the town of Bakhmut. Russian forces continued to conduct offensive operations near Bohdanivka and Markove, but did not succeed. The settlements of Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions. They attacked Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian troops are trying to improve their tactical position. Numerous Russian attacks near Marinka were repelled over the day. Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the occupiers bombarded Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked 55 settlements, including Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Kherson, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Lvove, Novotiahynka and Sofiivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted six strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel.

In addition, they destroyed four Lancet loitering munitions.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, eight clusters of manpower, two ammunition storage points and one electronic warfare station belonging to the Russian invaders.

