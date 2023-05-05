"Ghosts at work": Ukrainian Special Operations Forces show killing 10 occupiers near Bakhmut
Friday, 5 May 2023, 07:40
Russian troops have lost 10 soldiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut.
Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The occupiers have lost 10 soldiers in one night in the vicinity of the city of Bakhmut.
Advertisement:
The ghosts are working. Every dawn brings the Victory closer."
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!