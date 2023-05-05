Occupiers deport 50 children from Luhansk Oblast to Dagestan, Russia

Russian forces are continuing to abduct Ukrainian children, with 50 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast being taken to Dagestan.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "Children from Luhansk Oblast, without their parents, were taken to the Solnechnyy Bereg (Sunny Coast) centre in the Republic of Dagestan under the pretext of rehabilitation. The organisers of the abduction of children are [members of] the United Russia Women's Movement, i.e. representatives of Vladimir Putin's party."

Details: The National Resistance Center has stated that Russian propagandists address children in such camps and impose the Kremlin's vision of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, children are often not brought home to their parents unless they come to pick them up in person.

The National Resistance Center has stressed that this is a way of taking children hostage to lure their parents out and keep them in Russia, as families are no longer allowed back.

"This is another example of the genocidal policy pursued by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories. The enemy is trying to destroy the self-identity of an entire generation of Ukrainians in order to destroy our nation," the National Resistance Center concluded.

