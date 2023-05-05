All Sections
Energy expert and sergeant Oleksii Khabatiuk is killed on front line

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 5 May 2023, 16:44
 
Oleksii Khabatiuk

Oleksii Khabatiuk, a Ukrainian energy expert and sergeant in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on 4 May.

This was announced on Facebook by Andrii Kobolev, former chairman of the board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz.

"I was first told yesterday that Oleksii Khabatiuk had been killed. I didn't want to believe it and I didn't tell anyone else... Today I began to receive confirmation from mutual acquaintances," Kobolev wrote.

Oleksii Khabatiuk
Photo from Yaroslav Demchenko's  FACEBOOK

Khabatiuk's daughter Yulia later wrote that, according to the latest information, Oleksii Khabatiuk was killed by a fragment from a mine during a mission in Bakhmut.

"The burial will take place in Kyiv. His body has not yet been recovered [from the front - ed.], so we will provide the details later, when we know ourselves," she wrote.

Khabatiuk announced on Monday, 1 May that he was returning to Donetsk Oblast and posted a photo.

Oleksii Khabatiuk worked in the field of renewable energy at the State Environmental Investment Agency and headed the Environmental (Green) Investments Fund. In 2016-2021, he worked in the energy efficiency department of Naftogaz.

He became a sergeant of the Armed Forces in May 2022.

Khabatiuk wrote columns and articles for Economichna Pravda, and EP journalists often asked him for comments.

