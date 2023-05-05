All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Energy expert and sergeant Oleksii Khabatiuk is killed on front line

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 5 May 2023, 16:44
 
Oleksii Khabatiuk

Oleksii Khabatiuk, a Ukrainian energy expert and sergeant in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on 4 May.

This was announced on Facebook by Andrii Kobolev, former chairman of the board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz.

"I was first told yesterday that Oleksii Khabatiuk had been killed. I didn't want to believe it and I didn't tell anyone else... Today I began to receive confirmation from mutual acquaintances," Kobolev wrote.

 
Oleksii Khabatiuk
Photo from Yaroslav Demchenko's  FACEBOOK

Khabatiuk's daughter Yulia later wrote that, according to the latest information, Oleksii Khabatiuk was killed by a fragment from a mine during a mission in Bakhmut.

"The burial will take place in Kyiv. His body has not yet been recovered [from the front - ed.], so we will provide the details later, when we know ourselves," she wrote.

Khabatiuk announced on Monday, 1 May that he was returning to Donetsk Oblast and posted a photo.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Oleksii Khabatiuk worked in the field of renewable energy at the State Environmental Investment Agency and headed the Environmental (Green) Investments Fund. In 2016-2021, he worked in the energy efficiency department of Naftogaz.

He became a sergeant of the Armed Forces in May 2022.

Khabatiuk wrote columns and articles for Economichna Pravda, and EP journalists often asked him for comments.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
All News
Advertisement: