UNITED24 platform raised over US$325 million in year

In the year since the launch of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, it has collected more than US$325 million worth of donations on its National Bank of Ukraine accounts.

Source: Press service of UNITED24

Details: International companies, Ukrainian businesses, charitable organisations, world celebrities and donors from 110 countries have joined the fundraising.

Funds raised via UNITED24 have allowed designated ministries to purchase 176 ambulances, hundreds of pieces of medical equipment and ammunition for Ukrainian defenders, as well as the first mine-clearing vehicle for Ukraine.

In addition, the donated funds allowed for the procurement of more than 3,839 drones and UAV systems, rebuilt 11 bridges in liberated Mykolayiv and Kherson oblasts and launched the world's first fleet of naval drones.

"We conceived the UNITED24 platform as something that would unite the entire world around helping Ukraine. After a year of work, it is safe to say this endeavour proved to be successful. Millions of people from over a hundred countries support our country via UNITED24. On this day, we once again express our gratitude to all platform donors, whose contributions save, restore, and protect people's lives while bringing Ukraine's victory closer," said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Mykola Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, over the course of a year, over 50 large targeted fundraisers were implemented and more than 100 strategic partnerships with the world's most famous companies were formed together with UNITED24.

"But the main thing is that UNITED24 has become a convenient digital tool for donations from people across the world. The platform also gave an impulse to the Army of Drones, a strategic government project that currently affects the course of events on the front," Fedorov added.

The largest fundraising targets were:

Fundraising for the first fleet of naval drones: more than UAH 500 million [approx. US$13.5 million - ed.] were collected;

"Azovstal. A Symbol of Perseverance" fundraiser. The total number of bracelets made from the last pre-war batch of Azovstal metal amounted to 100,000 pieces, which have been delivered to 44 countries worldwide, thanks to which it was possible to collect almost UAH 300 million [approx. US$8.1 million - ed.];

"SOLIDARITY. Ukrainian Rock-Solid Strength". Thanks to a limited batch of ARTEMSIL from Ukraine's Soledar mines, more than UAH 58.5 million [approx. US$1.5 million - ed.] has been raised for attack drones for Ukraine’s intelligence officers.

UNITED24's C-type ambulance fundraiser became the largest campaign under the Medical Aid programme. Thanks to international businesses and donors from across the world, over UAH 460 million [approx. US$12.5 million - ed.] has been raised

At present, UAH 655.8 million [approx. US$17.7 million - ed.] has been raised for the Rebuild Ukraine programme.

