Estonia's Foreign Minister to Stoltenberg: Ukraine should receive "roadmap" of joining NATO

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, discussed the Alliance's further support for Ukraine and preparations for the Vilnius Summit.

Source: Press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Tsahkna thanked Stoltenberg for promoting Ukraine's support within NATO, particularly in the context of his recent visit to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today's meeting with the NATO Secretary General confirmed our readiness to provide practical and political assistance to Ukraine as long as it is needed," he said.

Estonian Foreign Minister emphasised that Estonia's goal is to provide Ukraine with a clear "roadmap" regarding NATO membership at the Vilnius summit and to confirm the Alliance's open-door policy.

"Just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently wished in Finland, we want Ukraine to become the 33rd full member of the Defence Alliance after Sweden," Tsahkna emphasised, adding that there cannot be grey zones in Europe and that the only guarantee of Ukraine's security is NATO membership.

He also expressed hope for Sweden's quick accession to NATO and the adoption of a decision to increase defence spending by the leaders of the Alliance.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine would not agree to alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, noted that Ukraine will not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, except for actual steps regarding its membership in the Alliance.

Read more: Ukraine's NATO Membership Needs no Action Plan, We Have to Leave 2008 Mistakes Behind.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





