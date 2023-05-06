All Sections
Russians launch missiles from helicopter and drop mines on Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 01:28
Russians launch missiles from helicopter and drop mines on Sumy Oblast
Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russians attacked border areas of Sumy Oblast nine times, launching missiles from a helicopter and dropping mines. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The Sumy Oblast Military Administration states that 33 explosions have been recorded in total. 

The settlements in the Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, Yunakivka, and Velyka Pysarivka hromadas came under Russian fire.  [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Occupiers launched missiles from a helicopter over the Znob-Novhorodske hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation. Private residential buildings have been damaged as a result of the air strike. 

The Russians deployed mortars to shell the Yunakivka hromada; there were 13 explosions.

Invaders dropped three mines on the territory of the Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Russians attacked the Esman hromada using mortars; there were five explosions. 

Mortars were used to attack the Velyka Pysarivka hromada as well; there were four explosions. 

Three mortar explosions were observed in the Shalyhyne hromada.

Advertisement: