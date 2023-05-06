All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine served notices of suspicion on 170 Russian senators

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 14:19
Security Service of Ukraine served notices of suspicion on 170 Russian senators
PHOTO OF THE FEDERATION COUNCIL

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered significant evidence on 170 senators of the Federation Council [the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament] who facilitated the temporary occupation of parts of Ukraine’s east and south.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: All of them supported the ratification of the "Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance" between the aggressor country and the sham LDPR terrorist organisations [the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics] in February 2022.

The officials also unanimously supported the Russian president's request to use the Russian Armed Forces outside the country.

In addition, they ratified "agreements on accession" of the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts to Russia in October of the same year.

The Security Service of Ukraine accuses Russian politicians of two articles: "encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine" and "planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war."

Advertisement: