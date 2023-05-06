All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine served notices of suspicion on 170 Russian senators

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 14:19
Security Service of Ukraine served notices of suspicion on 170 Russian senators
PHOTO OF THE FEDERATION COUNCIL

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered significant evidence on 170 senators of the Federation Council [the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament] who facilitated the temporary occupation of parts of Ukraine’s east and south.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: All of them supported the ratification of the "Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance" between the aggressor country and the sham LDPR terrorist organisations [the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics] in February 2022.

Advertisement:

The officials also unanimously supported the Russian president's request to use the Russian Armed Forces outside the country.

In addition, they ratified "agreements on accession" of the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts to Russia in October of the same year.

The Security Service of Ukraine accuses Russian politicians of two articles: "encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine" and "planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: