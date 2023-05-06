All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Energoatom denies occupiers' statements about shutdown of all ZNPP units

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 6 May 2023, 18:17

NNPCSE Energoatom [Energoatom National Nuclear Power Company State Enterprise – ed.] has denied the statements of pro-Russian propaganda information resources about the complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).

Source: press service of NNPCSE Energoatom on Telegram

Details: Energoatom noted that there have been no changes in the situation around the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "As of May 6, 2023, there are no changes in the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by the Nazis. The plant does not generate electricity, but consumes it from the Ukrainian power grid to meet its own needs," the statement said.

Five power units of the ZNPP are currently in a state of cold shutdown, and the 5th power unit is in a state of hot shutdown.

Accordingly, the statements of pro-Russian propaganda information resources about the complete shutdown of the ZNPP are not true. 

Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol called the Russians' statements preparations for provocations.

"The Nazis announced the shutdown of all Zaporizhzhia NPP units. Together with the evacuation of residents of the frontline areas and the escape of collaborators, the demonstrative hysteria of the invaders looks like preparation for provocations that will be blamed on the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Fedorov said. 

Previously: The Russian-appointed "management" of the ZNPP is taking massive and urgent vacations, looking for ways to evacuate the plant during the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: