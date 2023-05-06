All Sections
Energoatom denies occupiers' statements about shutdown of all ZNPP units

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 6 May 2023, 18:17

NNPCSE Energoatom [Energoatom National Nuclear Power Company State Enterprise – ed.] has denied the statements of pro-Russian propaganda information resources about the complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).

Source: press service of NNPCSE Energoatom on Telegram

Details: Energoatom noted that there have been no changes in the situation around the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. 

Quote: "As of May 6, 2023, there are no changes in the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by the Nazis. The plant does not generate electricity, but consumes it from the Ukrainian power grid to meet its own needs," the statement said.

Five power units of the ZNPP are currently in a state of cold shutdown, and the 5th power unit is in a state of hot shutdown.

Accordingly, the statements of pro-Russian propaganda information resources about the complete shutdown of the ZNPP are not true. 

Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol called the Russians' statements preparations for provocations.

"The Nazis announced the shutdown of all Zaporizhzhia NPP units. Together with the evacuation of residents of the frontline areas and the escape of collaborators, the demonstrative hysteria of the invaders looks like preparation for provocations that will be blamed on the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Fedorov said. 

Previously: The Russian-appointed "management" of the ZNPP is taking massive and urgent vacations, looking for ways to evacuate the plant during the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

