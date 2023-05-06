All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service on Prilepin's car explosion: Not the first and not the last such explosion

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 20:27
Ukraine's Security Service on Prilepin's car explosion: Not the first and not the last such explosion
ZAKHAR PRILEPIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine's Security Service has said that Russian occupiers and their collaborators will face a just retribution for the war crimes they have been committing against Ukraine.

Source: press service for the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine made the following statement in response to Ukrainska Pravda’s request for a comment on the explosion of the car belonging to Zakhar Prilepin, an active supporter of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from the SSU: "We cannot officially confirm or deny the SSU’s involvement in this or any other explosion that beset the occupiers and their collaborators.

However, as SSU head Vasyl Maliuk said on numerous occasions, explosions are now besetting and will beset the Russians who bring war, death, and violence to our land. Death is the only prospect we can offer the occupiers.

But we will only be able to discuss who is behind this or that incident after our victory. Which will definitely come soon."

Background:

  • An Audi car carrying Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia – For Truth, was blown up in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Saturday, 6 May.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested a man who may have been involved in blowing up Prilepin’s car.
  • The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.
  • Prilepin underwent a surgery in Nizhny Novgorod.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: