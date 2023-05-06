All Sections
Blowing up Prilepin's car: Russia's Investigative Committee says detainee confessed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 19:48
Blowing up Prilepin's car: Russia's Investigative Committee says detainee confessed
OLEKSANDR PERMIAKOV, SCREENSHOT OF VIDEO OF THE IC OF THE RF

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate propagandist Zakhar Prilepin, admitted his guilt.

Source: RIA Novosti regarding the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Details: According to the Committee, Permiakov admitted during the interrogation that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services; he supposedly planted an explosive device on the road in the path of Prilepin's car, which he activated remotely.

The Russian authority also published a video of Permiakov's interrogation, in which he said that he allegedly acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services and that he regretted what he did.

He said that he was a native of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast. In 2018 he was allegedly recruited by the Ukrainian special services; in 2022, he entered the Russian Federation's territory to eliminate Zakhar Prilyepin.

Background:

  • On Saturday, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, an Audi car blew up, in which Ukrainophobic propagandist Zakhar Prilepin was driving; he was "severely wounded".
  • The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up Prilepin's car.

