Ukrainian-born man suspected of assassination attempt on Prilepin detained in Russia

Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up the car of Ukrainophobic propagandist Zakhar Prilepin.

Source: TASS news agency, citing the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs; Telegram channel 112

Details: The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said the man held on suspicion of being involved in blowing up Prilepin’s car has a previous conviction. The search for possible accomplices in the car bombing continues.

TASS reported that the Russian security forces are looking in the Moscow area for those involved in the assassination attempt on Prilepin. Their home addresses have been established.

An apartment where the improvised explosive device used to blow up the car could have been assembled has apparently been found in the Moscow suburbs.

According to Telegram channel 112, the detained man is originally from Ukraine and recently received Russian citizenship. The 30-year-old resident of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast was seen by locals from the village of Pionerske over the last two days, just walking in the forest.

Prilepin's press service reported that his associate Oleksandr "Zloy" (Angry) Shubin, a member of the Oplot battalion of the Russian Guard, was killed in the explosion.

Update: Later, the TASS news outlet, citing law enforcement agencies, reported that the thirty-year-old man detained on suspicion of involvement in blowing up Prilepin's car was a native of Ukraine and has a previous conviction for robbery in collusion with a group of people.

Background: On Saturday, an Audi car carrying Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia – For Truth, was blown up in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

