All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia may be preparing provocations against its civilian population on 9 May – Ukrainian Intelligence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 16:16
Russia may be preparing provocations against its civilian population on 9 May – Ukrainian Intelligence
ANDRII YUSOV. PHOTO BY UKRINFORM

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has warned that Russia may be preparing provocations for Victory Day [a Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence.

Quote: "On 9 May, Russia may be preparing provocations... Since 2014, the occupiers have been using this kind of provocation, and it is possible that we will encounter it now.

In this situation, provocations may be directed by the Russian special services against the Russian civilian population and timed to specific dates, for example, 9 May."

Details: At the same time, Yusov has suggested that the Russians could also direct provocations against Belarus: such a false flag operation by Russians could be aimed at drawing the Belarusian army into the war against Ukraine. 

"No one in Ukraine or the rest of the world will believe in such performances anymore. However, this does not mean that there will be no provocations," Yusov stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: