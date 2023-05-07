Russia may be preparing provocations against its civilian population on 9 May – Ukrainian Intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has warned that Russia may be preparing provocations for Victory Day [a Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence.

Quote: "On 9 May, Russia may be preparing provocations... Since 2014, the occupiers have been using this kind of provocation, and it is possible that we will encounter it now.

In this situation, provocations may be directed by the Russian special services against the Russian civilian population and timed to specific dates, for example, 9 May."

Details: At the same time, Yusov has suggested that the Russians could also direct provocations against Belarus: such a false flag operation by Russians could be aimed at drawing the Belarusian army into the war against Ukraine.

"No one in Ukraine or the rest of the world will believe in such performances anymore. However, this does not mean that there will be no provocations," Yusov stressed.

