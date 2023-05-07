Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses

Russian attacks damaged a gas pipeline and several private houses in Kizomys, and injured a woman near the village of Yantarne, both in Kherson Oblast, on Sunday, 7 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Russia continues to deploy aircraft to destroy Kizomys. Five guided bombs were dropped [on the village], damaging a gas pipeline and around seven houses, three of which were completely destroyed. There were no civilian casualties.

Russian artillery also shelled the area in the vicinity of the village of Yantarne, injuring a 62-year-old woman. Medics treated the woman, who did not require hospitalisation."

