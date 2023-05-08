All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast causes fires

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 02:58
Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast causes fires
FIRE IN ODESA OBLAST FOLLOWING RUSSIAN MISSILE STRIKE. PHOTO: OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

Russian strategic aircraft deployed Kh-22 missiles to carry out a missile strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7–8 May, causing several fires.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote from Pivden: "Enemy forces deployed strategic aircraft to carry out a missile strike on Odesa Oblast.

The enemy fired Kh-22 missiles on a food business’s warehouse and on a recreational area on the Black Sea coast."

Details: The operational command noted that emergency response services were working to extinguish the fires. There was no information about casualties at the time of the report.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: