Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast causes fires

Russian strategic aircraft deployed Kh-22 missiles to carry out a missile strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7–8 May, causing several fires.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote from Pivden: "Enemy forces deployed strategic aircraft to carry out a missile strike on Odesa Oblast.

The enemy fired Kh-22 missiles on a food business’s warehouse and on a recreational area on the Black Sea coast."

Details: The operational command noted that emergency response services were working to extinguish the fires. There was no information about casualties at the time of the report.

