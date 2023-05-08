Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers and destroyed 7 tanks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimates that the Russian Army lost around 540 military personnel, 7 tanks, 8 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles on 7 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 8 May 2023

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

194,970 (+540) military personnel

3,730 (+7) tanks

7,253 (+5) armoured combat vehicles

3,018 (+8) artillery systems

554 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

306 (+0) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,614 (+42) operational-tactical UAVs

947 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,958 (+6) vehicles and tankers

384 (+4) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

