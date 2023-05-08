Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers and destroyed 7 tanks
Monday, 8 May 2023, 08:09
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimates that the Russian Army lost around 540 military personnel, 7 tanks, 8 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles on 7 May.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 8 May 2023
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 194,970 (+540) military personnel
- 3,730 (+7) tanks
- 7,253 (+5) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,018 (+8) artillery systems
- 554 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 306 (+0) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,614 (+42) operational-tactical UAVs
- 947 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,958 (+6) vehicles and tankers
- 384 (+4) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!