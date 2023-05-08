Missile attack on Odesa Oblast: man's body pulled from under rubble

One person was killed in a missile strike on Odesa Oblast; the body of a security guard was pulled from under the rubble.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Ukraine's Defence Forces and Operational Command Pivden (South), reported that the body of a security guard was pulled from under the rubble.

Humeniuk said that fires broke out in the areas where the rockets hit. The warehouse covers the area of more than 10,000 square metres. In the recreational area, the flames engulfed 120 and 40 square metres. These are very powerful fires.

The spokesperson added that the fires have now been extinguished.

The Russian army attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 7 May. A fire broke out in one of the warehouses of the logistics infrastructure in Odesa district, due to the hit of a Kh-22 missile.

Three warehouse workers were slightly injured. They received medical assistance on the spot.

Kh-22 missiles hit an enterprise and a recreation area on the coast.

According to Operational Command Pivden (South), Odesa Oblast was attacked from Tu-22M3 long-range bomber jets. In total, 8 launches were carried out from the area of Cape Tarkhankut in the occupied Crimea.

