Russians attack Bakhmut and 3 other fronts, 2 Russian ammunition storage points destroyed – General Staff

The Russian invaders continued to focus their primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and Russia carried out about 30 attacks during the day.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Details: During the day, Russia launched 11 missile strikes and 59 air strikes on Ukraine, carrying out 76 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. Civilians were injured, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Russia continues to focus its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – Russia carried out about 30 attacks. Heavy battles are continuing for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia is maintaining a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the day, the occupiers carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Berylivka, Moshchenka, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Oleksandrivka, Buda-Vorobivska, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Novhorodske and Stara Huta in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hoptivka, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Karaichne, Mala Vovcha, Mykolaivka and Nesterne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, invaders did not conduct any offensive actions. The Russians have carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zapadne and Masiutivka. The settlements of Kamianka, Topoli, Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Vilshana, and Buhaivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russia with artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, occupiers are trying to find weaknesses in Ukraine’s defences. Russia conducted offensive operations near Bilohorivka but without success. Invaders carried out air strikes on the settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were shelled from artillery.

On the Bakhmut front, Russia continues to conduct offensive operations.

Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. During the day, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations targeting Ivanivske and Chasovyi Yar. They carried out air strikes on the areas of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, invaders conducted offensive operations in Avdiivka and Pervomaisk but failed. Russians attacked Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, occupiers continue to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The fight for Marinka continues. At the same time, Heorhiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast were also attacked by Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions during the day. Occupiers launched an air strike near the village of Velyka Novosilka. They attacked Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russia continues to conduct defensive operations. At the same time, invaders attacked more than 20 settlements near the contact line during the day. Among them are Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Stanislav in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

In the city of Skadovsk, the activity of district and city administrations has reportedly been suspended. So, on the night of 6-7 May, Russians loaded documentation, office equipment and other property belonging to state institutions onto road transport. On the morning of 7 May, a significant part of the Russian occupation administration left the city together with their families. Currently, a similar situation is being observed in settlements in the oblast such as Mykhailivka, Petrivka, Shevchenka, Shyroke, Ulianivka and Krasne.

Judging from the many kilometres of traffic jams that have recently formed at the entry point to Crimea and near the Kerch bridge, Russians plan to transport documentation and property looted from state institutions in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast by sea, using a dry cargo ship, through the Port of Berdiansk.

During the day, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out 11 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a reconnaissance UAV of the Zala type.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three areas of concentration of service personnel, two ammunition storage points and three more critical Russian targets.

