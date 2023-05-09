All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin wants to demonstrate influence in Central Asia with 9 May Victory Day parade – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 03:52
Putin wants to demonstrate influence in Central Asia with 9 May Victory Day parade – ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe Russia is trying to demonstrate its influence in Central Asia with the 9 May Victory Day parade.

Source: ISW

Details: The report says Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to use the Victory Day parade in Moscow to demonstrate Russia's further influence in Central Asia.

Advertisement:

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon will attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May.

The institute believes that the late announcement of the Central Asian leaders' participation is likely to indicate their reticence to directly and publicly support the war, despite the Kremlin's efforts to demonstrate its power.

The report adds that Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, have also reportedly arrived in Moscow for the Victory Day parade.

The Institute's review recalls that Russian forces launched another major missile and drone attack against Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May.

Analysts point out that senior Ukrainian officials have indicated that Ukrainian troops may be preparing for counter-offensive operations in May or June.

The report also notes that Russian-occupied Transnistria [an unrecognised breakaway state internationally recognised as a part of Moldova – ed.] has asked Russia to increase its peacekeeping contingent in the region, which is likely to support the Kremlin's efforts to destabilise Moldova.

However, as the ISW analysts state, Russia is still unlikely to deploy additional forces in Transnistria, given its existing military needs in Ukraine.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 8 May: 

  • Russian forces conducted another large-scale missile and drone strike against Ukraine on the night of May 7 to 8.
  • Senior Ukrainian officials indicated that Ukrainian forces may be preparing to conduct counteroffensive operations in May or June.
  • Russian-occupied Transnistria called on Russia to increase its peacekeepers in the region likely to support the Kremlin’s efforts to destabilize Moldova.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to use the Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia.
  • Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks on the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.
  • Russian forces have made marginal advances within Bakhmut as of May 8 amid reports of intensified Wagner Group forces offensive operations and continued ground attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.
  • Russian forces continued defensive operations in southern Ukraine.
  • Russian authorities have reportedly escalated their campaign targeting ethnic minorities for contract service in the Russian military.
  • Russian occupation authorities continued to forcibly evacuate civilians in rear areas in Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: