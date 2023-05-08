All Sections
Lukashenko arrives in Russia to attend Victory Day parade

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 8 May 2023, 19:45
VLADIMIR PUTIN AND ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has arrived in Moscow to attend the traditional 9 May Victory Day parade together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Lukashenko's press secretary

Quote: "The [self-proclaimed – ed.] President of Belarus has arrived in Moscow on a working visit".

Background: Earlier, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the prime minister of Armenia, agreed to visit Moscow to join Putin at the traditional 9 May Victory Day parade.

