Russian missile debris fell on house in Dnipro, wounding woman

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 07:50
Russian missile debris fell on house in Dnipro, wounding woman
STOCK PHOTO FROM ARMIFLOT.RU WEBSITE

Military personnel from Air Command Skhid (East) have shot down all eight missiles launched by Russian forces on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and a woman was wounded as a result of falling debris in Dnipro.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the night, military personnel from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down all eight missiles that the enemy directed at the oblast.

Russian ‘scrap metal’ debris fell on a four-storey building in Dnipro. A 32-year-old woman was wounded and is in hospital.

The roof and ceilings of several apartments in the building have been damaged."

Details: In addition, a missile warhead was found on the third floor. Several dozen residents were evacuated while the bomb disposal experts were working.

The dangerous debris has already been removed and will be destroyed.

Lysak also reported that the situation was restless in the Nikopol district. The aggressor fired heavy artillery at Nikopol itself and the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

One private house was destroyed, and another four have been damaged. An outbuilding and power lines have been damaged.

