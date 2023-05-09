Informant of Russian general involved in MH17 downing sentenced to 12 years in prison

A woman who collaborated with the invaders and leaked data about the defence forces in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast to a Russian general involved in the downing of the MH17 airliner has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine press service

Quote: "Security Service of Ukraine employees detained the perpetrator in June last year during a special operation in Kremenchuk, where she had attempted to hide from justice. The court sentenced her to 12 years in prison with confiscation of her assets."

Details: As stated by the investigation, the collaborator is a personal informant of Major General Sergei Dubinsky, a staff member of Russian military intelligence also known by the nickname "Khmuryi" ("Gloomy").

He was involved in the downing of the Boeing passenger plane on flight MH17 in July 2014.

It was established that the informant, who lived in the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast, knew the terrorist personally.

When the full-scale invasion began, she contacted Khmuryi via an anonymous messaging app and offered her help in the war against Ukraine.

On his instructions, the perpetrator gathered intelligence about the locations of bases and movements of the military in the areas of Vuhledar, Pavlivka and Velyka Novosilka. She also provided Russian military intelligence with information about the fortifications and engineering barriers of Ukrainian troops on the eastern front.

In addition, the collaborator videotaped the consequences of Russian air attacks in the region and sent "reports" on them to the aggressor. Another of her tasks was to collect the personal data of members of the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territory in the east of Ukraine and transfer it to the invaders.

A mobile phone containing evidence of her criminal activity was found during searches at the perpetrator's temporary residence.

