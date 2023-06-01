Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with 10 Iskander missiles, air defence systems shoot down all targets – General Staff

Air defence forces have destroyed 10 of the 10 Iskander missiles launched by the Russians in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At night, the Russians fired missiles from an Iskander tactical missile system, hitting civilian and critical infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv Oblast again.

According to preliminary data, the Air Force of Ukraine has destroyed 10 out of 10 missiles.

