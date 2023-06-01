All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv hit by missile 6 minutes after air-raid warning issued

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 03:29
Kyiv hit by missile 6 minutes after air-raid warning issued
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY

Explosions rang out in Kyiv six minutes after an air-raid warning was issued; the authorities reported on the operation of the air defence system.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that an air defence system operated in the capital.

Advertisement:

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration called on the oblast’s residents to stay in shelters, as there was a threat of a missile attack in the region and an air defence system was operating.

Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, reported a series of explosions in the capital, as well as "an emergency call in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital."

It is worth pointing out that 6 minutes passed between the time when an air-raid warning was issued and the explosions in Kyiv.

Later it became known that, according to preliminary information, the car caught fire as a result of the falling debris.

Klitschko added that the debris fell in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported damage to the outpatient clinic in the Desnianskyi district.

Several emergency calls were recorded in the Desnianskyi district. A car caught fire on one of the streets.

Update at 03:29. Quote from Klitschko: "One person was taken to the hospital in the Dniprovskyi district."

Later, Klitschko reported on two hospitalised residents.

He also clarified that the rescuers confirmed the information about the debris falling on the outpatient clinic in the Desnianskyi district, and that the windows in a high-rise building were blown out.

Background: The Russians may have used Iskanders to attack Kyiv on the afternoon of 29 May; the missiles flew in from the north along a ballistic trajectory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: