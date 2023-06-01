All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv hit by missile 6 minutes after air-raid warning issued

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 03:29
Kyiv hit by missile 6 minutes after air-raid warning issued
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY

Explosions rang out in Kyiv six minutes after an air-raid warning was issued; the authorities reported on the operation of the air defence system.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that an air defence system operated in the capital.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration called on the oblast’s residents to stay in shelters, as there was a threat of a missile attack in the region and an air defence system was operating.

Advertisement:

Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, reported a series of explosions in the capital, as well as "an emergency call in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital."

It is worth pointing out that 6 minutes passed between the time when an air-raid warning was issued and the explosions in Kyiv.

Later it became known that, according to preliminary information, the car caught fire as a result of the falling debris.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Klitschko added that the debris fell in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported damage to the outpatient clinic in the Desnianskyi district.

Several emergency calls were recorded in the Desnianskyi district. A car caught fire on one of the streets.

Update at 03:29. Quote from Klitschko: "One person was taken to the hospital in the Dniprovskyi district."

Later, Klitschko reported on two hospitalised residents.

He also clarified that the rescuers confirmed the information about the debris falling on the outpatient clinic in the Desnianskyi district, and that the windows in a high-rise building were blown out.

Background: The Russians may have used Iskanders to attack Kyiv on the afternoon of 29 May; the missiles flew in from the north along a ballistic trajectory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: