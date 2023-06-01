Kyiv hit by missile 6 minutes after air-raid warning issued

Explosions rang out in Kyiv six minutes after an air-raid warning was issued; the authorities reported on the operation of the air defence system.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that an air defence system operated in the capital.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration called on the oblast’s residents to stay in shelters, as there was a threat of a missile attack in the region and an air defence system was operating.

Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, reported a series of explosions in the capital, as well as "an emergency call in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital."

It is worth pointing out that 6 minutes passed between the time when an air-raid warning was issued and the explosions in Kyiv.

Later it became known that, according to preliminary information, the car caught fire as a result of the falling debris.

Klitschko added that the debris fell in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported damage to the outpatient clinic in the Desnianskyi district.

Several emergency calls were recorded in the Desnianskyi district. A car caught fire on one of the streets.

Update at 03:29. Quote from Klitschko: "One person was taken to the hospital in the Dniprovskyi district."

Later, Klitschko reported on two hospitalised residents.

He also clarified that the rescuers confirmed the information about the debris falling on the outpatient clinic in the Desnianskyi district, and that the windows in a high-rise building were blown out.

Background: The Russians may have used Iskanders to attack Kyiv on the afternoon of 29 May; the missiles flew in from the north along a ballistic trajectory.

