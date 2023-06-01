All Sections
Exports via "grain corridor" increased by 80% over week

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 1 June 2023, 09:53
Exports via grain corridor increased by 80% over week
OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Over 210,500 tonnes of agricultural products were exported through the seaports of Odesa Oblast from 22 to 28 May 2023, the 43rd week of the grain corridor’s work, which is 78% more than a week ago.

Source: Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB), a Ukrainian non-governmental organisation, lobbying agricultural business interests

Quote: "There is growth, but these are minor shipments compared to the potential of this export channel," the UCAB said.

Details: The largest export volumes during the 43rd week of the grain corridor included maize (91% of exports during this period) and barley (9%).

Ukrainian goods were exported to China, Spain and Egypt.

The 43rd week of the grain corridor's operation saw only four vessels shipped from the Greater Odesa ports (the same as a week ago), while 15 vessels passed the entry inspection.

"Considering these performance indicators, exporting the surplus products in Ukraine will be extremely challenging before the new harvest arrives. The Russian side continues to hamper the operation of this export channel," the statement said.

A total of 30.5 million tonnes of agricultural products have been exported since the start of the grain corridor’s work from 1 August 2022 to 28 May 2023.

