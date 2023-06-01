All Sections
Ukraine and Moldova will join EU together – Zelenskyy

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 11:09

European integration of Ukraine and Moldova will lead to the accession of both states to the EU, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced.

Source: He said this to journalists in Moldova after bilateral talks with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit.

Zelenskyy thanked Sandu for supporting Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine. "We're together, shoulder to shoulder... And what is important is that our future is in the European Union," he stressed.

"We talked about our European future. Today, Ukraine is ensuring the security of Moldova, and we are very grateful for this," Sandu added. She also supported the Peace Formula proposed by her Ukrainian counterpart.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine seeks to join NATO, too.

The European Political Community Summit, which will be held at the Mimi Castle, will discuss joint efforts for peace in the context of the war in Ukraine and related crises, the protection of democracy, strengthening energy security and the sustainability of European states.

Advertisement: