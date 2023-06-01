All Sections
Ukraine's membership in NATO is currently impossible – German Foreign Minister

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 13:09

The Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, stated that at the moment there is no question of Ukraine's membership in NATO, as Russia's aggressive war continues.

Source: Annalena Baerbock before an informal meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states in Oslo, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Spiegel.

Details: According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, the doors of the Alliance are open for new members. This applies primarily to Sweden, but also to Ukraine.

"At the same time, it is also clear that we cannot talk about new membership in the midst of war," Baerbock said, commenting on Ukraine's accession.

Upon arriving at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said that the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance after the war with Russia ends will be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also noted that NATO will not be able to offer full membership to Ukraine at the summit in July due to Russia's war of aggression.

