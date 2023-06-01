All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's High Council of Justice elected new High Qualification of Judges, one of requirements on "EU membership list"

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 13:37

On 1 June, the High Council of Justice appointed all members of the new High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ), which was one of the tasks received by Ukraine along with the status of a candidate for EU membership.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the High Council of Justice.

Details: Based on the results of interviews with 32 candidates recommended by the Selection Commission HQCJ, the High Council of Justice appointed 16 members of the Commission, 8 of whom were appointed from among judges and retired judges.

Advertisement:

The communique notes that unlocking the work of the HQCJ will allow for recruitment of judges on more than 2,000 vacant positions, and to complete the qualification evaluation of judges.

The DEJURE Foundation, an expert organisation specialising in judicial reform monitoring, congratulated the election of the new High Court of Justice and called the event "an unequivocal victory", but also noted that there is a lack of "agents of change" among the new members, in particular, there is not a single representative of specialised non-governmental organisations.

In addition, among the members there were two judges whose integrity is still questioned by public experts: Volodymyr Luhanskyi and Liudmyla Volkova.

"In any case, we will evaluate the new body based on the first results of its activity. In particular, their first decisions regarding the procedure for selecting and evaluating judges, including the formation of the Public Integrity Council, will be very revealing," DEJURE said in a statement.

Before that, the ambassadors of the Group of Seven called on Ukraine to ensure the transparent appointment of the members of the HQCJ and to appoint them as soon as possible.

The powers of the previous composition of the HQCJ of Ukraine were terminated on 16 October 2019 in connection with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s adoption of Law of Ukraine No. 193-IX "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges’ and some laws of Ukraine regarding the activities of judicial governance bodies".

Read more: Seven EU Requirements for Ukraine: Accession Negotiations Getting Closer

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: