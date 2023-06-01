All Sections
Moldova would risk aggression by Russia if Ukrainians did not defend themselves – Prime Minister of Italy

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 15:56

Moldova would risk aggression by Russia if Ukrainians did not resist and defend themselves.

Source: Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, during the opening speech at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova, cited by European Pravda

Meloni stated that Ukraine "is also defending our security and international rights, without which the future would not be safe for anyone".

 "We are celebrating this event in Moldova, which is another nation that would risk Russian aggression if Ukrainians did not not defend themselves as they are doing now, and if we did not help them to do that," she stressed.

She also stated that leaders are meeting at this summit to remind the public that "Europe is not a club, it is not simply rules and it is not simply interests" but something more significant, "a civilisation which was founded on the idea that [people] are free and equal. Values on which ideas like solidarity and the rule of law are based."

"We are here to remind ourselves that we will not allow those principles to be disputed … or destroyed by those who think that they can bring us back to the most difficult years of the past century," Meloni added.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has stated that the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova will lead to the accession of both states to the EU.

Advertisement: