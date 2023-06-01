Ukrainian aircraft strikes Russian units 9 times in a day – General Staff report

On 1 June, on the 463rd day of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks, and the Ukrainian aircraft conducted nine strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as two strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 1 Junу

Quote: "Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces carried out nine strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as two strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, one anti-aircraft missile system, five artillery units at firing positions, and nine clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment over the past day."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, the Russian army continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Over the last day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks.

The situation on the fronts is as follows:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts , the operational situation remains stable, with no signs of offensive groups forming.

and , the operational situation remains stable, with no signs of offensive groups forming. On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts , the Russians maintained their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. The Russians fired mortar and artillery shells at Berylivka, Mistky and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Atynske, Pavlivka, Pysarivka, Uhroidy, Krasnopillia and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Buhruvatka, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

and , the Russians maintained their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. The Russians fired mortar and artillery shells at Berylivka, Mistky and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Atynske, Pavlivka, Pysarivka, Uhroidy, Krasnopillia and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Buhruvatka, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast. On the Kupiansk front , the occupiers conducted an offensive to the west of Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Vilshana, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as near Serhiivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire.

, the occupiers conducted an offensive to the west of Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Vilshana, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as near Serhiivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire. On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted an offensive near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yampolivka, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Novosadove, Torske, Spirne and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

the Russians conducted an offensive near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yampolivka, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Novosadove, Torske, Spirne and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire. On the Bakhmut front , the invaders conducted offensive actions near Khromove and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast but failed. The settlements of Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

, the invaders conducted offensive actions near Khromove and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast but failed. The settlements of Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks. On the Avdiivka front , the Russian occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions. They launched airstrikes on Avdiivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also fired artillery at Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

, the Russian occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions. They launched airstrikes on Avdiivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also fired artillery at Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Marinka front , Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. The Russians launched an airstrike on Marinka. The settlements of Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. The Russians launched an airstrike on Marinka. The settlements of Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire. On the Shakhtarsk front , Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They also fired on the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka.

, Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They also fired on the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka. The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. The occupiers launched airstrikes on Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Beryslav, Kozatske and Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast. They also shelled the settlements of Illinka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson, Zmiivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff has pointed out that the Russians launched 12 missile attacks using 10 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles on Kyiv (destroyed by our defenders) and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kharkiv.

In addition, the invaders carried out 36 airstrikes and fired about 10 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Civilian casualties, including children, were reported. A children's clinic, residential apartment buildings, private houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





