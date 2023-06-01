Russia hits Kharkiv, there are strikes, woman saved from under debris

On the afternoon of 1 June, the Russian military attacked the city of Kharkiv, hitting the Industrialnyi district. A woman was rescued from under the debris.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Quote: "Two strikes were recorded in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. All the relevant emergency services are on their way to the scene."

Details: Syniehubov said that as of that minute, there was no information about casualties.

Update: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, reported that the attacks were launched on an industrial facility. It was damaged but did not catch fire. A woman was saved from under the debris. According to preliminary reports, she was not injured.

Syniehubov has clarified that the woman is 63. She did not need to be taken to hospital.

