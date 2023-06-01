All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Forced evacuation of children was announced in 7 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 20:02

The forced evacuation of 239 children to safer regions of Ukraine has been announced in seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

The forced evacuation of children will be carried out in the city of Zalizne, the villages of New-York and Pivnichne, and the villages of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaivka, and Podilske.

The relevant decision was made by the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration because the security situation in the region "remains critical", reports the Ministry of Reintegration. 

"Today, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law was held. The members of the Coordination Headquarters unanimously supported the decision of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration," the department said. 

Advertisement:

Photo: Kostyantynivka/Office of the President 

Evacuated children accompanied by one of their parents or a legal representative are promised to be provided with free shelter, social guarantees, humanitarian aid and psychological support. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Regarding evacuation from Donetsk Oblast, you can contact representatives of the local authorities or call (098) 890-33-18. 

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration at 15-48 or write to it via messenger at the number (096) 078-84-33. 

"The Ministry of Reintegration once again calls on everyone not to neglect their safety, especially the safety of children, and to evacuate immediately to safer regions," the ministry added. 

Background: Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism for the forced evacuation of children from active combat zones. 

Ukrainian children were also forcibly evacuated from Bakhmut. In Avdiivka, parents are hiding one child for unknown reasons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: