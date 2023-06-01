Forced evacuation of children was announced in 7 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

The forced evacuation of 239 children to safer regions of Ukraine has been announced in seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

The forced evacuation of children will be carried out in the city of Zalizne, the villages of New-York and Pivnichne, and the villages of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaivka, and Podilske.

The relevant decision was made by the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration because the security situation in the region "remains critical", reports the Ministry of Reintegration.

"Today, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law was held. The members of the Coordination Headquarters unanimously supported the decision of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration," the department said.

Photo: Kostyantynivka/Office of the President

Evacuated children accompanied by one of their parents or a legal representative are promised to be provided with free shelter, social guarantees, humanitarian aid and psychological support.

Regarding evacuation from Donetsk Oblast, you can contact representatives of the local authorities or call (098) 890-33-18.

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration at 15-48 or write to it via messenger at the number (096) 078-84-33.

"The Ministry of Reintegration once again calls on everyone not to neglect their safety, especially the safety of children, and to evacuate immediately to safer regions," the ministry added.

Background: Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism for the forced evacuation of children from active combat zones.

Ukrainian children were also forcibly evacuated from Bakhmut. In Avdiivka, parents are hiding one child for unknown reasons.

