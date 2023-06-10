Defence Forces hit 25 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have struck 25 areas where occupation forces were concentrated and hit other Russian military targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 10 June

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy launched nine missile strikes, 74 air strikes, and 62 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our military and settlements.

Unfortunately, civilians have been killed and injured; the hospital in the city of Huliaipole, residential buildings in the city of Zviahel, Zhytomyr Oblast, the cultural centre in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, and other civilian infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast have been destroyed or damaged."

Details: The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts entirely. There were 34 combat clashes in this sector during the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border and is deploying territorial forces units to reinforce its border defence.

During the past day, Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the settlement of Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast. The occupiers deployed artillery and mortars to attack Karpovychi, Leonivka, Hremyach, Boyaro-Lezhachi and Sosnivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Khliborob, Sorokyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Pavlivske, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Mezenivka, Slavhorod and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Among them are Basove, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Izbytske, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Dmytrivka, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky and Zemlianka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians landed airstrikes near Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast during the day. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Dronivka, Siversk and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian airstrikes. The occupiers deployed artillery to attack Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, Berhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards the settlement of Bohdanivka. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Bila Hora and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Zvanivka, Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Sieverne. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Veaylivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians deployed artillery to fire on Novodonetske, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces suffered losses. Still, Russian troops deployed artillery to shell areas in and around Heorhiivka, Marinka, Ostrivske, Kurakhove, Dachne, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Velyka Novosilka and Blahodatne and shelled Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva, and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Vremimka, Novosilky, and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Olhivske, Huliaipole, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The invaders deployed artillery to attack more than 40 settlements, including Vremivka and Vilne Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Zherebyanky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Marhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 19 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four Russian command posts, six clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, three ammunition storage points, and five Russian artillery units at their firing positions.

