Significant Ukrainian operations take place in east and south – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 09:40

The UK Ministry of Defence has reported that significant Ukrainian operations have occurred in several eastern and southern Ukraine sectors over the past 48 hours.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter

According to the UK analysts’ assessment, Ukrainian troops have likely made significant progress in some areas and broken through the first line of Russian defence. In other areas, Ukrainian troops are advancing more slowly.

At the same time, Russian actions have been mixed, with some units likely conducting convincing manoeuvre defensive operations, while others have retreated in disorder amid reports of Russian losses while retreating through their own minefields.

The Russian Air Force has been unusually active over southern Ukraine, where the airspace is safer for Russia than in other parts of the country. However, the report states that it remains unclear whether tactical airstrikes have been effective.

According to Estonian intelligence, the intensity of fighting has increased, especially in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Background: CNN has previously cited high-ranking US officials that Ukrainian troops had achieved their first successes after breaking through the Russian defence line on the Bakhmut front, but suffered significant losses.

